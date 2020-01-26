IRS

IRS, Illinois to start accepting tax returns Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tax season officially kicks off Monday as the IRS begins accepting paper and electronic tax returns.

The Illinois Department of Revenue will also start accepting individual income tax returns for the state.

This year, the final due date also known as "Tax Day" will land on Wednesday, April 15 so there won't be any extra weekend days to squeeze in last minute returns.

Quick Tip: Free tax preparation assistance

The IRS said it expects to process $150 million in individual tax returns with a vast majority of returns expected to be filed before the April deadline.

Quick Tip: Beware of 'ghost' tax preparers

The IRS said filing your tax returns online can also help taxpayers get their refunds quicker.

RELATED: How scammers will pose as the IRS and try to fool you during tax season

Last year, the state of Illinois said there was a 2.5 increase in the number of electronic filers.

Programs are available for low-income residents who need free tax support.

For more information you can visit the City of Chicago website for helpful links on taxes.
personal financechicagoirsmoneytaxesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
