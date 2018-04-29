Fire destroys historic building in downtown Hammond

Firefighters battled a building fire early Sunday in downtown Hammond. (WLS)

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
Firefighters battled a large building fire early Sunday in downtown Hammond.

The two-story Straube Building, located at 5253 Hohman Ave., was destroyed. At one time, the building was used to make Straube pianos, according to a member of the historical society.

The fire started at about 4 a.m., and burned for several hours. Crews were still on the scene at about 9 a.m. putting out hot spots.

Fire officials said the front of the building fell into the street and the roof caved in.

The building was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

