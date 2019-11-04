Florida student charged after offering $100,000 for someone to kill school staff member

HUDSON, Fla. -- Authorities say a Florida teen offered $100,000 for someone to kill a staff member at his high school.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced during a news conference Friday that deputies arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Godfrey and charged him with solicitation to attempt murder.

Investigators say Godfrey offered the money to another student to kill a Fivay High School staff member. Deputies say Godfrey made the request through Instagram, and authorities were able to trace to account to Godfrey's home.

The arresting deputy says Godfrey admitted to sending the messages but claimed he was joking.

Some of the messages said things such as, "I need a guy who could kill someone," and "We have a $100,000 for the victim's head."

Authorities have not named the intended target.

Godfrey was being held at the county jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridacrimestudent arrestedhigh schooljail
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village to appear in court
Plane makes emergency landing in north suburb after engine trouble
Girl, 13, shot in North Lawndale, police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Monday
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
Woman, 22, shot in Bronzeville backyard, police say
Show More
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Some iPhones show alerts after battery replacement that could confuse consumers
Illinois woman found fatally shot on I-65
Metra holding 2020 budget public hearings throughout Chicago area
Fallen members of Illinois National Guard honored in Kankakee
More TOP STORIES News