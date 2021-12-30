Travel

Chicago teacher spends 5 hours in airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID during flight

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago teacher quarantines in airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID during flight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago teacher spent five hours in an airplane bathroom because she tested positive for COVID 19.

Marisa Fotieo shared her story on TikTok. She said she was flying to Iceland, when her throat started to hurt. She took a self-test. It was positive.

She talked to a flight attendant and it was decided she would spend the rest of the flight in the bathroom.

But the teacher told WZZM the airline did a good job of making her as comfortable as possible.

"Their flight attendants are so positive and so kind and they just put everybody at ease the second that this happened and they put me at ease which is why I think I was so willing to stay in that bathroom," she said.

After landing, the flight attendant who helped Fotieo sent the teacher food and gifts while she was in quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagocoronavirus testingair travelu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE UPDATE from IN police on Bradley shooting
Chicago snow storm this weekend could dump over 8 inches
How to use Illinois' new vaccine QR code to prove you're vaccinated
Despite COVID surge, some Chicago restaurants plan to make most of NYE
Daughter fatally shot when dad allegedly mistook her for intruder
New laws 2022: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Show More
West Loop valet driver robbed; 2 cars stolen: CPD
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
Aurora woman finalist for NYE $1M drawing
CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
Avril Lavigne among performers announced for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
More TOP STORIES News