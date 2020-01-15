abc11 troubleshooter

Is that travel getaway too good to be true?

If you're looking to get away this winter or already planning spring break, be careful when you come across websites offering discount travel packages.

Jerri Hobbs contacted Troubleshooter Diane Wilson about Resort Daddy. The travel website claims to sell discount vacation packages and in exchange for the low rate, travelers agree to sit through a sales pitch for the resort that they are staying at.

Hobbs said she found out about Resort Daddy through an ad on Facebook. She paid upfront for two different vacation packages, one to Orlando and Las Vegas, but when she tried to schedule the trips that's when she had problems, as she said despite emailing and calling Resort Daddy she had no luck getting in touch with anyone.

Hobbs is not alone. The Better Business Bureau issued an alert about Resort Daddy reports the company is not responding to customer complaints. The company has more than 450 complaints in the last three years, and the majority claim customers bought the vacation package but now can't book it as Resort Daddy's phone number is disconnected.

The ABC11 Troubleshooter team tried to get in touch with Resort Daddy by email and by calling. The phone number is now disconnected and no one responded to my email.

The Troubleshooter Takeaways:

  • When booking travel, make sure you watch out for those too good to be true deals, especially on unknown websites. You also need to read the fine print and look for added fees and stipulations when you can travel.
  • When it comes to payment, pay with credit, not debit, as that way you can dispute the charge if you can't book the travel or have any problems.
  • The best advice is to use a reputable travel company. Before paying any money, research that company. A simple google search will tell you a lot about the company, the good and bad.
