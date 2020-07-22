Arts & Entertainment

Floating Boat Cinema to bring new type of theater to Chicago amid pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new way to enjoy the movies safely during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to Chicago in September.

The Floating Boat Cinema will ride into town September 9 - 13.

Beyond Cinema will provide up to 24 mini-boats, each holding up to a party of 8.

Tickets will require movie-goers to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only.

Visitors will then be able to watch movies in the open air with safe social distancing between each boat. The features will include old films and newer releases.

Organizers have not announced where the cinema will be located.

Tickets and film options will be released closer to the event.

Interested parties can pre-register for more information here.
