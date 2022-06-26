'I will end your life': Teen leads police on high-speed chase after making threats against officers

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida police want to charge a Virginia teen with attempted murder after they caught him when he was on his way to central Florida after making threats against an Orlando family and police officers.
The teen was arrested after leading a Florida trooper on a chase at speeds of 100 miles an hour down an interstate.
"I'm going to come down there and kill all of you, be afraid," the teen said.
That threat taken at the Orlando Police Communications Center Saturday.
"God has commanded me to kill. I will end your life. Could be within a week, could be within several years," the teen said.
Then, the teen left a voicemail with a detective working a case where the 16-year-old, who is not being named, is accused of sharing inappropriate material with a local 13-year-old girl.
The two met online.
"His intent was to also harm the detective then take the 13-year-old," said Chief Orlando Rolon with the Orlando Police Department. "Very, very disturbing and articulate about how he was going to go about doing this."
So when investigators learned the teen had taken his parents car and was driving to Florida Wednesday afternoon, a trooper spun him out south of Jacksonville on I-95.
"We thought he was such a threat to society in general, not just to law enforcement, but to everybody, so we had to take him out now," said Maj. Chris Blackmon with Florida Highway Patrol.
Orlando police will be asking for an attempted murder charge against the teen, WESH reported.
"He stole a vehicle, he started driving down here, he made his intentions very clear what he intended to do. So those actions, we don't have to wait until somebody actually tries to kill somebody physically in front of them before we can file a charge, absolutely not," said Lt. Frank Chisari with the Orlando Police Department.
Detectives said this disturbing case drives home the point of why it's so important for parents to know who your child is communicating with online and what they're communicating about."
"We believe he is an imminent threat, an imminent danger to the city of Orlando," Lt. Chisari said.
Police said the teen had a pipe in his car and had researched how to make a pipe bomb.
He's currently being held in Saint Johns County.
