New label for generically modified foods goes into effect

The USDA's new rules for labeling genetically modified foods took effect on Saturday.

The changes are part of the Department of Agriculture's new rules on "genetically modified organisms" or GMOs.

As of January 1, foods on supermarket shelves will be labeled as having been "bioengineered" instead.

In most cases, consumers will be able to find more information by using a phone number, website or QR code.

However, some of the old labels consumers are familiar with will remain, like certified "USDA Organic" and "Non-GMO Project Verified."

The USDA is not planning to do spot checks on food labels in grocery stores, but says it will respond to any written complaints.
