Batavia Priscilla Gupana is competing in the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge."

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago area doctor who has a creative hand in baking will be putting her skills to the test!

Doctor Priscilla Gupana lives in Batavia and will be competing in Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge for the second time!

Dr. Gupana joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about how she got into baking, what it is like competing on the Food Network and about creating cookies for "Ted Lasso."

You can watch her baking skills Thursday night at 8.