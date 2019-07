2019 Taste of Chicago Guide

Columbus, from Monroe to Balbo and from Balbo to Roosevelt (Balbo remains open to traffic)



Jackson, from Michigan to Lake Shore Drive





Congress, from Columbus to Congress Parkway semi-circle

The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago food festival kicks off Wednesday in Grant Park.

40 five-day participants



24 pop-ups



16 food trucks



300+ menu items to suit every palate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 39th Annual Taste of Chicago food festival kicks off Wednesday in Grant Park. Hailed as "The World's Largest Food Festival," the event aims to celebrate and support the amazing culinary skills of local recipes and eateries.ABC 7 Chicago has your full breakdown of what to know and where to go for the 2019 Taste of Chicago.The Taste runsWeekday hours areSaturday and Sunday hours areFor more information on tickets, click here Grant Park is located at 337 E Randolph St. The festival will run between Monroe Street and Balboa Drive.Admission to the festival itself is. However, you do have to buy food and drink tickets.See the map below.This year, 80 restaurants will participate in the festival, including 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks. For those returning to the Taste, 36 of the participating food vendors are new.Beverage tents are located throughout the festival and feature soft drinks and over 20 types of beers, wines and specialty drinks.See eatery list below.For a full list of restaurants and vendors, click here. The Petrillo Music Shell will feature a diverse mix of musical acts.Concerts will begin atand beginOpening acts include Sunflower Bean, Taylor Bennett and Joywave. Other guests, include De La Soul, The Strumbellas and India.Arie.Tickets to the main stage are generally $25 to $50.You can find more information or order tickets, here This year's Taste will feature fun for the entire family including a return of the Taste of Chicago's Ferris wheel, multiple inflatable play areas for kids as well as the Farm to Festival horticulture event.You can find more information here Just looking to have some fun- hold the food? Well you're still in luck with tons of activities like the daily "The Mermaid Dive Show" featuring some of best Kit Kat Lounge performers!There's also the free Silent Disco going on every day or bust your moves at the SummerDance party!As part of the Year of Chicago Theatre, the Theatre Garden will showcase local theater talent with musicals, improv & sketch comedy shows happening daily.You can find more information here