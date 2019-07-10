2019 Taste of Chicago Guide

ABC 7 Chicago has your full breakdown of what to know and where to go for the 2019 Taste of Chicago.
THE BREAKDOWN
The Taste runs Wednesday, July 10- Sunday, July 14.
Weekday hours are 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday hours are 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
For more information on tickets, click here. *Tickets to the musical events are sold separately*
HOW TO GET IN
Grant Park is located at 337 E Randolph St. The festival will run between Monroe Street and Balboa Drive.
The following streets will be closed during the Taste of Chicago until Monday, July 15 at 4 p.m.:
- Columbus, from Monroe to Balbo and from Balbo to Roosevelt (Balbo remains open to traffic)
- Jackson, from Michigan to Lake Shore Drive
- Congress, from Columbus to Congress Parkway semi-circle
Cost: Admission to the festival itself is free. However, you do have to buy food and drink tickets.
See the map below.
WHERE'S THE FOOD?
This year, 80 restaurants will participate in the festival, including 24 pop-ups and 17 food trucks. For those returning to the Taste, 36 of the participating food vendors are new.
Beverage tents are located throughout the festival and feature soft drinks and over 20 types of beers, wines and specialty drinks.
Snapshot:
- 40 five-day participants
- 24 pop-ups
- 16 food trucks
- 300+ menu items to suit every palate
See eatery list below.
For a full list of restaurants and vendors, click here.
THE MUSIC
The Petrillo Music Shell will feature a diverse mix of musical acts.
Concerts will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Opening acts include Sunflower Bean, Taylor Bennett and Joywave. Other guests, include De La Soul, The Strumbellas and India.Arie.
Cost: Tickets to the main stage are generally $25 to $50.
You can find more information or order tickets, here.
FAMILY FUN
This year's Taste will feature fun for the entire family including a return of the Taste of Chicago's Ferris wheel, multiple inflatable play areas for kids as well as the Farm to Festival horticulture event.
You can find more information here.
ARTS & CULTURE
Just looking to have some fun- hold the food? Well you're still in luck with tons of activities like the daily "The Mermaid Dive Show" featuring some of best Kit Kat Lounge performers!
There's also the free Silent Disco going on every day or bust your moves at the SummerDance party!
As part of the Year of Chicago Theatre, the Theatre Garden will showcase local theater talent with musicals, improv & sketch comedy shows happening daily.
You can find more information here.