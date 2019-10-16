Frozen beef sold in Illinois recalled for E. coli risk

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- The US Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for several frozen beef products produced in Canada and sold in Illinois, and other states, due to a risk of E. coli contamination.Officials said beef manufacturing trimmings from May 27 and May 30, 2019, imported from Canada and which are subject to a recall were used to produce other raw, non-intact beef products distributed for sale. The companies that produced the products have been alerted, officials said.The following products are part of the recall and were distributed in Illinois, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont:- 10 lbs. cardboard box bulk raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled "DEVANCO FOODS CHICAGO'S FAVORITE" GYROS SLICES (STRIPS), case code 159 19- 10 lbs. cardboard box bulk raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled "KRONOS HALAL GYROS STRIPS" HALAL CERTIFIED BEEF GYROS UNCOOKED, IQF STRIPS, case code 19 159- 8-patty cardboard boxes of "ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Beef Hamburger Patties," case code 911541.021541- 8-kabob cardboard boxes of "ZIYAD PREMIUM QUALITY Uncooked Kufta Kabob," case code 911154.021154- 8 lbs. cardboard box bulk raw frozen ground beef patties labeled "Shop Right 100% PURE QUARTER POUND Ground Beef Hamburgers," sell by date of 060720- 3 lbs. cardboard box raw frozen ground beef patties labeled "Shop Right 100% PURE Ground Beef Hamburgers," sell by date of 060720- 2 lbs. cardboard box raw frozen ground beef patties "LANDIS BRAND 100% ALL BEEF PATTIES 8 Quarter Pound Patties," sell by date of 060720If you have these products you should not serve or consume them. Instead, throw them away or return them to their place of business.E. Coli bacterial infections can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration and, in severe cases, kidney failure.