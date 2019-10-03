CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday is National Taco Day and Uncle Julio's is showing us how to do tacos the right way.
We're celebrating early at ABC7 Chicago to help you with some ideas if you want to celebrate.
Chef Ron Vasquez from Uncle Julio's joined us in the studio with some tasty tips.
Tacos became popular in the early 1900's in Texas. Over the years they spread throughout the country.
Uncle Julio's has eight locations in the Chicago area, each featuring fresh ingredients daily.
For those taco connoisseurs, every Tuesday you can join in on Uncle Julio's taco bar and make your own taco creations right at your table!
Watch the video to see Chef Vasquez's roasted corn salsa recipe.
Celebrate National Taco Day with tacos at Uncle Julio's
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News