Dunkin' Donuts releases new coffee beer

Dunkin' Donuts and Harpoon Brewery have collaborated on a new coffee beer available for a limited time this fall.

Mallory Gillikin Connor
If you love coffee and beer, we've got some exciting news for you.

Dunkin' Donuts -- soon to be just Dunkin' -- and Harpoon Brewery have collaborated on a new coffee beer available for a limited time this fall.

At 6 percent ABV, Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter is described by its makers as a smooth and malty brew with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate.

The new coffee beer is now for sale in 12 oz. bottles and on draft in select locations across the Eastern U.S., including Wisconsin and Indiana.

To find a Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter near you, click here.

RELATED: Dunkin' Donuts is changing its name
Dunkin' is dropping the donuts - from its name, anyway.

