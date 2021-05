Mother's Day: Expert shares tips for making mom's favorite cafe drinks

Use the mason jar method. Add 1.5 tablespoons of ground coffee per cup of water to the mason jar.

Stir and sit in the fridge for at least 24 hours.

Strain the coffee using a cheesecloth, coffee filter, or coffee sock.

Freeze leftover coffee to use as ice cubes

For an even, mild cup of coffee use a drip coffee maker.

For a bolder, darker flavor, try a French press.

Heat up the cup with warm water before pouring the coffee in the mug.

Melt in chocolate for sweetness.

Use condensed milk, honey, agave or vanilla for sweetness.

Spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom can change the flavor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If your mom loves cafe-style coffee drinks, you may be able to brew up her favorite drink at home.Rafa Owens is a barista at PiniPico Brazilian Cafe and shared some tips for making a better cup of coffee.PiniPico Brazilian Cafe is also offering Mother's Day packages, if you want to take mom out for a treat.