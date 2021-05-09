coffee

Mother's Day: Expert shares tips for making mom's favorite cafe drinks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Expert shares tips to make mom's favorite cafe drinks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If your mom loves cafe-style coffee drinks, you may be able to brew up her favorite drink at home.

Rafa Owens is a barista at PiniPico Brazilian Cafe and shared some tips for making a better cup of coffee.

Iced Coffee

  • Use the mason jar method. Add 1.5 tablespoons of ground coffee per cup of water to the mason jar.
  • Stir and sit in the fridge for at least 24 hours.
  • Strain the coffee using a cheesecloth, coffee filter, or coffee sock.
  • Freeze leftover coffee to use as ice cubes

Hot Coffee

  • For an even, mild cup of coffee use a drip coffee maker.
  • For a bolder, darker flavor, try a French press.
  • Heat up the cup with warm water before pouring the coffee in the mug.


Add-Ins

  • Melt in chocolate for sweetness.
  • Use condensed milk, honey, agave or vanilla for sweetness.
  • Spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom can change the flavor.

PiniPico Brazilian Cafe is also offering Mother's Day packages, if you want to take mom out for a treat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopcafesmother's daymothers dayfyi diy drinkscoffee
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Brooklyn coffee shop is saving the bees one coffee at a time
Have your cup of joe with a side of good vibes at this coffee shop
Forest Park coffee shop promotes BLM movement with special blend
BLQK Coffee - "Pour with a purpose"
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old boy killed in West Garfield Park shooting
19 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city
Father of missing boater continues search along Lake Michigan week after boat accident
Chinese rocket debris splash down in Indian Ocean
Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
IN girl, 4, nearly dies from head lice; mother charged: prosecutors
Riley Fox story: '20/20' unveils new details in Wilmington girl's death
Show More
Chicago Weather: Rain, some clearing late Mother's Day
3 killed after blast near Starved Rock State Park were apparently fishing: coroner
Moms who lost loved ones to Chicago gun violence call for peace Mother's Day weekend
Man, 25, killed in West Town hit-and-run: police
George Floyd's family reacts to federal indictments of former officers
More TOP STORIES News