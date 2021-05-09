Mother's Day: Expert shares tips for making mom's favorite cafe drinks

Rafa Owens is a barista at PiniPico Brazilian Cafe and shared some tips for making a better cup of coffee.
Iced Coffee
- Use the mason jar method. Add 1.5 tablespoons of ground coffee per cup of water to the mason jar.
- Stir and sit in the fridge for at least 24 hours.
- Strain the coffee using a cheesecloth, coffee filter, or coffee sock.
- Freeze leftover coffee to use as ice cubes
Hot Coffee
- For an even, mild cup of coffee use a drip coffee maker.
- For a bolder, darker flavor, try a French press.
- Heat up the cup with warm water before pouring the coffee in the mug.
Add-Ins
- Melt in chocolate for sweetness.
- Use condensed milk, honey, agave or vanilla for sweetness.
- Spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom can change the flavor.
PiniPico Brazilian Cafe is also offering Mother's Day packages, if you want to take mom out for a treat.