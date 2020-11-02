Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals

DISCOUNTED AND FREE FOOD
Krispy Kreme is giving customers a glazed doughnut and a special voting sticker while supplies last.
Chili's is selling Presidente Margaritas for $5.
If you've never ordered from P.F. Chang's before, the chain is doing a $10 off deal for new diners through Grubhub.
Jersey Mike's is offering a free turkey sub and free delivery on orders of $10 or more on Election Day for orders placed through Grubhub.
Through Grubhub, Burger King is offering $3 off orders of $18 or more.
Jimmy John's is offering 50% off a second sandwich when you buy an 8' or 16' online or through the app until November 8.
McDonald's is giving customers a free apple fritter, blueberry muffin, or cinnamon roll when you buy a coffee in the app. The deal kicks off November 3rd and runs until November 9.
Poll workers can get a free meal with proof of badge in person on Election Day at CAVA, Zoe's Kitchen, Chopt Creative Salad Co., and Shake Shack.
Door Dash is waiving delivery fees on orders of $15 and up with the code VOTE at checkout.
Until November 8, Wendy's customers can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase.
Pret-a-Manger is offering $5 off Grubhub orders of $15 or more on Election Day.
Boston Market is offering one free slider on election night from 9 p.m. to close at all locations nationwide.
FREE WORKOUT
Planet Fitness is hoping to help anyone 'flex their vote' and work off election stress with a free workout and hydromassage at all locations nationwide from Tuesday, November third until Sunday, November 8.
RIDE DEALS
Lyft is helping voters get to the polls with 50% off one ride up to ten dollars to any polling station or dropbox with the code 2020 VOTE.
Uber is automatically giving 50% off roundtrip rides up to $7 dollars each way or $14 for the two trips when you use the poll finder feature on the app.
CNN contributed to this report.