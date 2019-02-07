IHOP unveils 'pancizza' for National Pizza Day

IHOP is combining two classic dishes in honor of National Pizza Day this Saturday. Say hello to IHOP's newest creation, the pancizza (pronounced pan-KEET-za), a 7-inch pancake available in three flavors--original buttermilk, bacon and cheddar, and cupcake.The pancake gurus are teaming up with food delivery service, DoorDash, to deliver the pancizza in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York from Friday to Sunday. The pizza-pancake combo will be delivered in a custom-made DoorDash x IHOP co-branded pizza box with a variety of flavored syrups, and first time DoorDash users can use the code "PANCIZZA" for free delivery.For those who do not have access to the pancizza, or maybe just want a regular stack of pancakes, IHOP is also offering free delivery on any IHOP 'N GO orders of $10 or more placed through DoorDash from 2/8 - 2/14 by using the promo code "IHOPDELIVERY.""IHOP has a lot of milestones to celebrate with our delivery program and our largest delivery partner, DoorDash, so what better way to do that than to join in on the National Pizza Day fun with our very own pancake-pizza creation: pancizza," says Brad Haley, IHOP's chief marketing officer.IHOP recently surpassed 1,000 IHOP restaurants available for online ordering and delivery through DoorDash, a milestone the pancizza will be commemorating along with National Pizza Day.Check out the video above to see IHOP's pancizza.