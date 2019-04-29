Itasca Country Club restaurant temporarily closes due to reported illnesses from Easter brunch

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people reported getting sick after eating Easter weekend brunch at a popular country club in the northwest suburbs.The Fox & Turtle restaurant Itasca Country Club closed Monday after reports of people being sick, according to the DuPage County Health DepartmentThe department inspected the restaurant and told managers they could reopen, but the restaurant stayed closed until Thursday."However, the decision was made by the Fox & Turtle to keep the facility closed to review all operations and sanitation procedures," a health department official said.Anyone who got sick after eating at the Fox & Turtle last weekend is asked to call the DuPage County Health Department at (630) 682-7400.