James Beard Awards to stay in Chicago through 2027

CHICAGO (WLS) --The James Beard Awards will continue to be held in Chicago for the next nine years, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said Monday.
Sometimes referred to as the "Oscars of the Food Industry," the awards honor the nation's top chefs.
Chicago will continue hosting the award show through 2027. It's held every year in May.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel will make an official announcement on the extension for the award show Monday morning. His office says the awards help boost tourism in Chicago.
For more information, visit jamesbeard.org.