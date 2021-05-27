Grill out for Memorial Day weekend with these local ideas for summer BBQ

Shrimp Boil with Two Fish To-Go

Beer Can Chicken

Veggie Charcuterie

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Don't forget a fun signature drink!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The grills will be going this weekend for the unofficial start of summer, and supporting local has never been so easy.Amanda Puck from Marianos joined ABC7 Chicago live from the Bronzeville store as she highlights locally grown and produced products.Local restaurant Two Fish Crab Shack makes it easy to get this summertime favorite going in your own backyard! Just add corn, potatoes and andouille sausage if you like and you are ready to go!A whole Miller Chicken, dusted with spices from Stephanie Izard's This Little Goat, grilled over a can of your favorite Goose Island BeerGet creative with dips and dressings from local vendors, like Heaven's Honey in Bensenville, Goode Foods in Lincolnshire and Essie Marie in Plainfield.Signature Sweet Factory, Sweet Shot Cookies and Palermo Fancy Italian Cookies give you a fun upgrade to this summertime classic!Wash it down with some local beverage vendors like Luna Bay Booch, a local female run hard kombucha company; or Poppilu, a healthy lemonade created by a local mom.