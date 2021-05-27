grilling

Grill out for Memorial Day weekend with these local ideas for summer BBQ

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The grills will be going this weekend for the unofficial start of summer, and supporting local has never been so easy.

Amanda Puck from Marianos joined ABC7 Chicago live from the Bronzeville store as she highlights locally grown and produced products.

Shrimp Boil with Two Fish To-Go


Local restaurant Two Fish Crab Shack makes it easy to get this summertime favorite going in your own backyard! Just add corn, potatoes and andouille sausage if you like and you are ready to go!

Beer Can Chicken


A whole Miller Chicken, dusted with spices from Stephanie Izard's This Little Goat, grilled over a can of your favorite Goose Island Beer

Veggie Charcuterie



Get creative with dips and dressings from local vendors, like Heaven's Honey in Bensenville, Goode Foods in Lincolnshire and Essie Marie in Plainfield.

Ice Cream Sandwiches


Signature Sweet Factory, Sweet Shot Cookies and Palermo Fancy Italian Cookies give you a fun upgrade to this summertime classic!

Don't forget a fun signature drink!


Wash it down with some local beverage vendors like Luna Bay Booch, a local female run hard kombucha company; or Poppilu, a healthy lemonade created by a local mom.
