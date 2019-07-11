Marcello's Father and Son closing in Logan Square after 72 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marcello's Father and Son, a 72-year institution on Chicago's Northwest Side, will close Sunday, an employee confirmed Wednesday.The restaurant originally opened at the corner of Diversey and Whipple in Logan Square in 1947, then moved to a larger space at 2475 North Milwaukee Avenue in 1963.An employee at the Logan Square restaurant confirmed to ABC7 Eyewitness News that they are closing, but would not comment on why. The Northbrook location, at 1911 Cherry Lane, will remain open.A sign on the Logan Square location said the restaurant's last day is Sunday.The restaurant was one of the pioneers of pizza delivery in the city, and specializes in thin crust, tavern-style pizza using a family recipe. It is also famous for its broasted chicken, while pasta, salads, chicken and seafood dishes, and a variety of flatbreads and sandwiches round out the menu.