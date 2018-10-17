National Pasta Day 2018 freebies and deals

Millions of Americans will be celebrating the day with a bowl of spaghetti, lasagna and other pasta dishes.
Some restaurants are making the unofficial food holiday with free pasta.
Buca di Beppo is celebrating the entire month with a sweepstakes with Barilla pasta. One lucky winner and a guest can win a six-day, five-night culinary trip to Italy.
What better way to introduce #WorldPastaMonth than a free vacation?! Now's your chance to win a trip of a lifetime to Italy!— Buca di Beppo (@bucadibeppo) October 4, 2018
Sign Up Here: https://t.co/WxPLcQHgq6 pic.twitter.com/gFoqKcpVhl
At Carrabba's, guests dining in can enjoy Spaghetti Pomodoro, Linguini Positano, and Fettucine Alfredo for only $10.
For a limited time, Maggiano's is offering a free classic pasta when you order any speciality pasta, chef featured pasta or other classic pasta with the "Today and Tomorrow Pastas" special. You can also join the E-Club for $10 off your next visit.
Olive Garden has a promotion with its never ending pasta bowl that lasts through Nov. 18.