ROOF on theWIT unveils major renovations, new food and drink offerings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ROOF on theWit is one of the most popular destinations in Chicago.
Located on the 27th floor of theWit Hotel, 201 N. State Street, featuring panoramic views of State Street and the Chicago River, the hotel is unveiling a brand-new look and refined experience.
Ultra-chic and sophisticated, the completely rejuvenated ROOF includes a new open-aired space, The Gallery, and their Patio has undergone a fresh, stylish renovation and presents an international inspired menu, live summer entertainment, and new seasonal programming. The new lush, yet comfortable, lounge seating invites guests to step in and soak up a ROOF like never before, with captivating contemporary art and dynamic video technology amidst a stunning ambiance.
Piers Smyth, theWit director of restaurants and beverages, and Executive Chef Nathan Sears joined ABC7 live Saturday from ROOF with details about the unveiling.
To learn more about ROOF on theWIT, Click Here.
