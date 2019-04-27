Some of Chicago's finest restaurants are teaming up with Saint Jude Children's Hospital for the 25th annual Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganzaa.
The 25th anniversary of Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza benefiting St. Jude will take place on Wednesday, May 1, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The charitable event invites Chicagoland foodies to sample culinary delights from local Chicago eateries paired with complementary beer, wine and cocktails. In addition to a live and silent auction, guests will hear inspiring talks from notable St. Jude representatives including award-winning actress and St. Jude National Outreach Director, Marlo Thomas.
Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase here.
On the event's 25th anniversary, St. Jude is proud to announce more than $12 million has been raised to provide research and treatment to children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases at St. Jude.
This year's honorary keynote speaker, Marlo Thomas, is honored to support the Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza event.
Name of event: St. Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza
Date: Wednesday, May 1st
Hours: 5pm
Address: Sheraton Grand Chicago
301 E. North Water St.
Chicago, Illinois
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $350
Deadline to register: Until tickets sell out
Is this open to the public? Ticket needed to attend
St. Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News