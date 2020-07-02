Taste of Chicago To-Go will offer eatery recommendations, online cooking demos, virtual events in place of annual festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Food lovers can still enjoy one of the city's most famous summertime traditions.
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the reimagined "Taste of Chicago To-Go" will take place from Wednesday, July 8 through Sunday, July 12.
Back in May, City officials cancelled the entire slate of city special summer events have been canceled through Sept. 7, or Labor Day as the state and city continue to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Taste of Chicago To-Go will feature a number of free public events including online cooking demonstrations, virtual music and dance events, and a series of "Community Eats" meals from neighborhood restaurants and food trucks.
"Local restaurants make up the backbone of our neighborhoods - and we're finding creative ways to support both them and the communities they serve while prioritizing health and safety," said Mark Kelly, DCASE Commissioner. "While this year is different for all of us, the spirit of Taste of Chicago lives on with community meals and virtual events showcasing Chicago's diverse and legendary culinary, music and arts scene."
Following last year's debut, the expanded "Community Eats" program encourages Taste of Chicago restaurants to host a free, community meal from July 8 to 12 for neighborhood first responders and community organizations.
This year the program extends to 21 meals for Advocate Trinity Hospital, Care Kitchen Chicago, Farm on Ogden, La Casa Norte, Lawrence Hall, MADO Healthcare - Douglas Park Center, Mt. Sinai Hospital, New Covenant Community Development Council, The Night Ministry, The Port Ministries, Salvation Army Freedom Center, South Shore Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, West Humboldt Park Family and Community Development Council and Westside Health Authority.
A local dining guide showcasing this year's 42 participating eateries is available online, along with the schedule of events at TasteofChicago.us.
The Taste of Chicago To-Go online cooking demonstrations will stream each day starting at noon on the city's YouTube channel.
Each demonstration will feature popular local chefs, including Carlos Gaytan of Tzuco, Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pie, Jessica Romanowski of Care Kitchen Chicago, Darnell Reed of Luella's Southern Kitchen and Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde, sharing how to make one of their favorite home dishes.
"SummerDance in Place," invites Chicagoans to plan smaller, socially distant dance parties in their homes and backyard, on front porches and elsewhere with up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors and connect via the broadcast or social media.
On July 8, the theme is Bollywood & Bhangra with a 30-minute dance lesson by Bollywood Groove, followed by music by DJ iLLEST. The lesson starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube as well as on WTTW Prime (11.2).
The "Millennium Park at Home" music series will include performances from The Braided Janes and Jon Langford on July 9. The show will begin streaming at 6 p.m. on the city's YouTube channel.
For more event information, visit TasteofChicago.us and join the conversation on social media using #TasteofChicago.
Taste of Chicago and Taste of Chicago To-Go are produced by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
