The Albert makes a tasty treat for National Dessert Month

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's National Dessert Month!

Chef Allison Schroeder from The Albert joined ABC7 to show how to make a Baked Amazon.

Recipe: Baked Amazon

BROWN SUGAR BISCUIT

cup Egg Yolks

1 1/2 cup Eggs

1 cup Sugar, granulated

6.7 oz. Egg Whites

3 oz. Dark Brown Sugar

2.64 oz. AP Flour

2.4 oz. Cocoa Powder

  1. Yolks, Eggs, and Sugar to ribbon.
  2. Whites and Dark Brown Sugar to medium peak.
  3. Sift AP Flour and Cocoa Powder.
  4. Fold sifted dries into yolk mixture, then fold in whites.
  5. Bake 350F.


MANGO CAMU-CAMU FROZEN YOGURT

5 1/2 cups Mango Puree

2 cups Sugar, granulated

cup Glucose Powder

.2 oz. Ice Cream Stabilizer

.2 oz. Camu-Camu Powder

Tt Salt

8 cups Greek Yogurt

  1. Heat Mango Puree to almost boil.
  2. Dry mix Sugar, Glucose Powder, and Ice Cream Stabilizer. Add dries into Mango Puree and return to a boil.
  3. Cool slightly, then pour over Greek Yogurt. Blend with hand blender and add in Camu-Camu Powder and Salt

MERINGUE

Whites 1 cup

Sugar, granulated 2 cups

  1. Heat the Sugar with some water in a pot until mixture reaches 121C.
  2. Whip whites until frothy, then slowly stream in sugar mixture.
  3. Whip meringue on high speed until cool.
