The Albert makes a tasty treat for National Dessert Month

Chef Allison Schroeder from The Albert joined ABC7 to show how to make a Baked Amazon.
Recipe: Baked Amazon
BROWN SUGAR BISCUIT
cup Egg Yolks
1 1/2 cup Eggs
1 cup Sugar, granulated
6.7 oz. Egg Whites
3 oz. Dark Brown Sugar
2.64 oz. AP Flour
2.4 oz. Cocoa Powder
- Yolks, Eggs, and Sugar to ribbon.
- Whites and Dark Brown Sugar to medium peak.
- Sift AP Flour and Cocoa Powder.
- Fold sifted dries into yolk mixture, then fold in whites.
- Bake 350F.
MANGO CAMU-CAMU FROZEN YOGURT
5 1/2 cups Mango Puree
2 cups Sugar, granulated
cup Glucose Powder
.2 oz. Ice Cream Stabilizer
.2 oz. Camu-Camu Powder
Tt Salt
8 cups Greek Yogurt
- Heat Mango Puree to almost boil.
- Dry mix Sugar, Glucose Powder, and Ice Cream Stabilizer. Add dries into Mango Puree and return to a boil.
- Cool slightly, then pour over Greek Yogurt. Blend with hand blender and add in Camu-Camu Powder and Salt
MERINGUE
Whites 1 cup
Sugar, granulated 2 cups
- Heat the Sugar with some water in a pot until mixture reaches 121C.
- Whip whites until frothy, then slowly stream in sugar mixture.
- Whip meringue on high speed until cool.