Sports

'Football is gay' - new NFL ad shows support to LGBTQ+ community

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

'Football is gay' - NFL ad supports LGBTQ+ community

The NFL is sending a powerful message of support to the LGBTQ+ community, a week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay.

He's the first active NFL player to do so.

The league tweeted out a new commercial which starts out by saying "football is gay."



It then adds "football is lesbian, queer, transgender, bisexual, American and freedom."

RELATED: Carl Nassib jersey becomes top seller
EMBED More News Videos

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.



The 30-second spot offers a link to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.

Nassib pledged to donate $100,000 to the nonprofit which saw its online donations skyrocket after his announcement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslgbtq+gaynflfootballgay athlete
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Morris industrial fire prompts evacuations
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Some northwest suburbs forge ahead with July 4th celebrations
2nd suspect arrested in Gary bank robbery, security guard's murder
Moody's upgrades Illinois' bond rating for first time in 20 years
Delta variant has no effect on Chicago masking guidelines: Dr. Arwady
Roads, bridges, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal
Show More
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
COVID outbreak at IL church camp leads to nearly 100 cases
Broadway in Chicago musicals to return this fall
Illinois reports 301 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Christina Aguilera declares support for Britney Spears
More TOP STORIES News