Forbes' richest women include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Beyonce

CHICAGO -- Pop music stars Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Beyonce are at the top of their game, and their success goes well beyond the stage.

Forbes said the three are raking in lots of money, CNN reported.

In fact, they are on Forbes' list of the 15 richest female celebrities.

Forbes released its list last week.

Rihanna is worth a staggering $1.4 billion.

Taylor Swift has a net worth of $740 million, and Beyonce is at $540 million.

Other big name musicians on the list include Madonna, Dolly Parton, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand.

Some other female celebrities to make the cut included Oprah Winfrey, Judge Judy and Reese Witherspoon, to name just a few.

