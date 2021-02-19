Ford City Mall shooting: Man seriously injured after being shot at work, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured in a shooting while working inside the Ford City Mall Friday afternoon, police say.Chicago police say a man came into a business and began harassing a 22-year-old male employee. He then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim several times.Police said the worker was shot twice in each arm and twice in the lower back. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, then transferred to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in serious condition.Police said the suspect fled on foot. No one is in custody.Ford City Mall is located on Chicago's Southwest Side in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue.