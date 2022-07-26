Chicago high school graduate leaves for college with CPD mentor

Omarion James left for Jacksonville State University on Monday and his mentor, officer John Bauer, had the honor of taking him down to move in.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Foreman High School graduate and star athlete left for college Monday thanks to the two school resources officers who took him under their wings.

Omarion James left Monday for Jacksonville State University in Alabama. Officer John Bauer had the pleasure of helping James move into his dorm and start his first semester of college.

RELATED | Chicago high school athlete's bond with school resource officers helps clear path to college

"It means everything," James said. "I'm just so excited to start a new journey, I haven't even slept yet."

James lost both his sister and brother in separate deadly shootings and Officers Bauer and Katherina Nowakowski worked with James to finish high school and prepare to make the transition to college.