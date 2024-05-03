Forever Home: Adopt Mabel the golden retriever

McHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- Every first Friday of the month, ABC 7 will feature the perfect pet in ABC7's Forever Home Friday segment.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, Mabel, a 3-year-old golden retriever was featured. She's currently being cared for by As Good as Gold - Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois. Good As Gold foster mom Denise Samuel describes Mabel as a sweet and loveable. Anyone interested in adopting Mabel or considering fostering a golden retriever, can reach out to As Good as Gold - Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois at 630-588-0115. They are also located in McHenry on 518 S. Route 31, Suite 178