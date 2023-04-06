Former Chicago Bulls guard Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charges

Police say Gordon was carrying a folding knife, a stun gun and brass knuckles when he was arrested.

STAMFORD, Connecticut -- Former Chicago Bulls point guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after police say he was acting erratically in a Connecticut juice shop.

Stamford Police say they got a call Tuesday morning about a man threatening people in a store with a knife.

The man, identified as Gordon, was reportedly acting aggressively and bizarrely.

They were eventually able to arrest him and found a folding knife clipped to his pocket, and a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack.

Gordon was arrested on charges including carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.

The former basketball star, who played for the University of Connecticut before a decade-spanning career in the NBA, was taken to Stamford Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He was released late Tuesday on $10,000 bond.

This is his third arrest in the last few months.

This latest incident happened to take place on his 40th birthday.