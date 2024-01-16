4 adults, 1 child killed after shots fired at home in Fort Bend County, Texas: police

A relative on scene told ABC13 that three of the adult victims were siblings including, two sisters and a brother. The youngest victim was their 8-year-old niece. The family also said that the shooter was married to one of the sisters.

RICHMOND, Texas -- One child and four adults are dead after shots were fired at a home in Fort Bend County, Texas over the weekend, according to deputies.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call about a shooting at about 7 a.m. on Saturday.

ABC Houston affiliate KTRK was at the scene, where crime tape was posted inside a neighborhood.

Deputies said some children were at home during the shooting incident, and the suspected shooter is one of the adults, confirmed dead.

A relative on scene said three of the adult victims were siblings, including two sisters and a brother. The youngest victim was their 8-year-old niece. The family told KTRK that the shooter was married to one of the sisters.

"I don't know what the situation was, something with domestic violence, but, for an 8-year-old, it is just a tragedy," said Cheryl Stewart, the youngest victim's aunt.

Although details are limited, the sheriff's office told KTRK that deputies believe the shooting is related to domestic violence.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.