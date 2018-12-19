A young female pedestrian fatally struck Saturday evening by an SUV in north suburban Ingleside has been identified.Results from a preliminary autopsy performed Monday showed that Sydney Weber, 16, of north suburban Fox Lake, died of blunt force trauma, according to Dr. Howard Cooper, Lake County coroner."We have been in close contact with Sydney's family and our deepest condolences go out to them. This is truly an awful tragedy," Cooper said.The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Wilson Road and Rollins Road. Weber was struck by a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by an 18-year-old Lake Villa Township woman traveling southbound on Wilson Road.The driver was not injured and was cooperating with police.Toxicology results are pending and the investigation into Weber's death will continue, Cooper added.