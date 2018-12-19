Fox Lake girl, 16, killed in weekend Ingleside crash ID'd

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
A young female pedestrian fatally struck Saturday evening by an SUV in north suburban Ingleside has been identified.

Results from a preliminary autopsy performed Monday showed that Sydney Weber, 16, of north suburban Fox Lake, died of blunt force trauma, according to Dr. Howard Cooper, Lake County coroner.

"We have been in close contact with Sydney's family and our deepest condolences go out to them. This is truly an awful tragedy," Cooper said.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Wilson Road and Rollins Road. Weber was struck by a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by an 18-year-old Lake Villa Township woman traveling southbound on Wilson Road.

The driver was not injured and was cooperating with police.

Toxicology results are pending and the investigation into Weber's death will continue, Cooper added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian killedcar crashInglesideFox Lake
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Funerals for fallen Chicago police officers to take place Saturday
Police on alert after suburban Chicago carjackings
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
What we know about Chicago police officers fatally struck by train
3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting back in court Wednesday
Chicago Bears playoff tickets on sale Thursday
Chicago launches new 311 mobile app
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy start before warming up Wednesday
Show More
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Cook Co. Sheriff's correctional officer killed in Woodridge crash, 2nd correctional officer charged
VIDEO: Man covered in flames dipped into puddle after crash
Attorneys claim someone locked Kenneka Jenkins in hotel freezer
More News