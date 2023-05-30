Man killed in Fox Lake police shooting after allegedly wielding knife ID'd

Fox Lake police officers fatally shot a man they said had a knife and wounded a woman, police said.

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The man Fox Lake police officers fatally shot Sunday night has been identified.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said Tuesday police in the north suburbs shot and killed Israel Contreras-Madagan, 47.

Police previously said officers looking to arrest Contreras-Madagan of Wauconda arrived at his acquaintance's home in the first-block of Howard Avenue at about 11:10 p.m.

Police said a victim had reported that the man damaged a vehicle and threw a golf club at the victim.

Two officers located the man, and after telling him he was under arrest, police said he pulled out a knife.

Police said officers told him to drop the knife, and the man then lunged at officers. Both officers then opened fire and shot the man, police said.

The officers summoned paramedics and rendered aid, but Contreras-Madagan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man's acquaintance, a 43-year-old woman, was struck in the leg by a shot from the officers, police said. She was transported to a hospital and was expected to be released from the hospital Monday, police said.

An autopsy performed Tuesday indicated Contreras-Madagan died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fox Lake police have contacted the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to investigate the shooting.

