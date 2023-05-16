Fox Lake police said one person was killed in a shooting at a restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Shooting in Fox Lake at Dockers Restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured, police say

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Fox Lake police said one person was killed in a shooting at a restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Dockers Restaurant.

Fox Lake police said they believe two brothers got into an argument in the vicinity of the restaurant's kitchen and shots were fired.

One of the brothers was killed, the other was critically injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, according to police. There were other people in the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

No further information about the two victims was released, including ages and names. It was not immediately clear if charges were pending against the surviving brother.

An investigation at Dockers Restaurant is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.