3 people dead following stabbings during suspected terror attack in France

Nice, France terror attack leaves three dead: Officials
NICE, France -- Three people are dead and several were injured after a series of stabbings in a suspected terror attack at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de in Nice, France, at 9 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, ABC News confirms.

The suspect was arrested after the attack, according to the Associated Press, and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during the arrest. Authorities say he was believed to have been acting alone.

Thursday's attacker was believed to be acting alone in the attack at the city's largest church, officials said. Police are not searching for other assailants, said two police officials, who were not authorized to be publicly named.

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the killings, which marked the third attack since the opening in September of a terrorism trial in the January 2015 killings at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.

"He cried 'Allah Akbar!' over and over, even after he was injured," said Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, who told BFM television that three people had died, two inside the church and a third who fled but was mortally wounded. "The meaning of his gesture left no doubt."



Authorities said they have has opened a "crisis cell following the events" and asked the public to avoid the area.

U.S. officials said they are monitoring the developments closely

The New York City Police Department's Counterterrorism unit released a statement saying, "there is no known nexus to New York City at this time."



This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.

ALSO READ: Teacher decapitated in France after opening discussion on Muhammad, police shoot dead suspected killer
EMBED More News Videos

A history teacher who opened a discussion with high school students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was beheaded in a French street on Friday.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
terrorismstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban mayors, restaurant owners push back against new COVID-19 restrictions
Waukegan police release bodycam video of shooting that killed teen, injured woman
IL reports 6,110 new COVID-19 cases; mitigations announced for Lake, McHenry counties
Where is data proving restaurants are causing Chicago's COVID-19 surge?
Chatham crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt: CPD
Bucktown water main break appears to flood several homes
Chicago Weather: Windy, stray showers Thursday
Show More
Landlords claim tenants taking advantage of eviction moratorium
Mom lied about baby in stolen car to speed up search, prosecutors say
2 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
East Chicago girl, 8, dies after being hit by stray bullet last week
IHSA to allow basketball this winter, defying Pritzker's guidance
More TOP STORIES News