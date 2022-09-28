WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Itasca firefighter with terminal cancer escorted on final ride home from hospital by fiancée, dog

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
25 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, an Itasca, IL firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, a suburban firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.

On Tuesday, Itasca firefighters brought him home to Crystal Lake on hospice care from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Last Wednesday, Nunez marked his 34th birthday with a commitment ceremony to his fiancée Christina. They share a dog named Max.

He started his firefighting career in 2014. His colleagues describe him as "admired," "a warrior," and "an incredible human."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.