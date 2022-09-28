Itasca firefighter with terminal cancer escorted on final ride home from hospital by fiancée, dog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, a suburban firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.

On Tuesday, Itasca firefighters brought him home to Crystal Lake on hospice care from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Last Wednesday, Nunez marked his 34th birthday with a commitment ceremony to his fiancée Christina. They share a dog named Max.

He started his firefighting career in 2014. His colleagues describe him as "admired," "a warrior," and "an incredible human."