Chicago Live: Free dance lessons offered ahead of free 2-day performing arts fest at Navy Pier

We're gearing up for the "Chicago Live!" festival just over two weeks from now.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are counting down to Chicago Live at Navy Pier!

The free two-day fest showcases different art from across the city, including theater, song and dance.

Some of those companies are offering a free lesson or master class leading up to Chicago Live.

Steve Abrams, artistic director for Navy Pier, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News live to talk about their "Outreach Week."

"Many of Chicago's best and brightest performing arts companies are performing for free," Abrams said. "Leading up to that, we're offering free educational programs, community engagement and outreach."

Abrams said the free classes are being offered by companies like Visceral Dance Center, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Momenta Dance Company, Kenwood School of Ballet, South Chicago Dance Theatre, and much more.

Chicago Live is at Navy Pier on September 24th and 25th. You can find more information on the Chicago Live website.