Chicago gas: Businessman Willie Wilson expanding free fill-ups to Cook County, donating $1M Thursday

Participating Gas Stations: Free Gas Starting March 24 at 7:00 a.m. until $1 million is exhausted

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millionaire businessman and ex-mayoral candidate Willie Wilson plans to donate $1 million in free gas next week, after his free gas giveaway Thursday snarled traffic across the city but provided $200,000 worth of fill-ups.Wilson said Friday he plans to donate $1 million in free gas next Thursday, March 24, at 50 participating locations in Chicago and suburban Cook County.Starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle at those gas stations will get $50 in gas until $1 million is exhausted, as residents struggle with high gas prices.The stations will also lower their prices next week, so more people can partake, Wilson said.On Thursday, as Wilson hosted his first gas giveaway, lines stretched for blocks all across the city. By 7 a.m. at the Amoco located at 7201 N. Clark St. in Rogers Park, the line, which had started at 2 a.m., went all the way down Touhy Avenue to Sheridan Road.Shell at 6129 W North Ave, Chicago, ILCitgo at 5103 W Madison Ave, Chicago, ILCitgo at 5150 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, ILAmoco at 7201 N Clark St, Chicago, ILShell at 5230 S Western Ave, Chicago, ILSuper Save at 48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, ILCitgo at 1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL9901 S Halsted, Chicago, ILMarathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, ILSuper Save at 11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL9452 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, ILCitgo at 6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, ILBP at 7600 South Chicago, Chicago, ILBP at 3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, ILCitgo at 501 W 31st St., Chicago, ILAmoco at 4401 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, ILBP at 342 E 35th St., Chicago, ILShell at 6434 W Archer, Chicago, ILBP at 4401 W 55th St., Chicago ILClark at 1201 W 87th, Chicago, ILMobil at 1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, ILPhillips at 9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, ILMobil at 9401 W Higgins, Rosemont, ILShell at 2474 Thatcher, River Grove, ILShell at 4555 N Nagle, Harwood Heights, ILSuper Save at 101 W Madison, Maywood, ILBP at 11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, ILBP at 5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, ILAmoco at 1700 N Mannheim, Stone Park, ILMobil at 1101 N LaGrange Park, ILBP at 17th and Bataan, Broadview, ILThornton's at 1125 25th Ave, Bellwood, ILShell at 3901 S Harlem, Stickney, ILBP at 1309 N 25th, Melrose Park, ILBP at 1601 Oak Park, Berwyn, ILFalcon at 18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, ILCitgo at 13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, ILExxon Mobil at 1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, ILBP at 15857 S Halsted, Harvey, ILCitgo at 15221 S Halsted, Phoenix, ILBP at 5548 W 159th, Oak Forest, ILCitgo at 11901 S Marshfield, Calumet Park, ILShell at 11725 S Pulaski, Alsip, ILThornton's at 147th & Dixie, Dixmoor, ILShell at 385 Sauk Trail, Park Forest, ILBP at 17450 Kedzie, Hazel Crest, ILGoLo at 4005 W 135th, Robbins, ILFalcon at 8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, ILShell at 2401 Lincoln Hwy, Olympia Fields, IL