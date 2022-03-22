Chicago gas: Businessman Willie Wilson expanding free fill-ups to Cook County, donating $1M Thursday

Wilson said Friday he plans to donate $1 million in free gas next Thursday, March 24, at 50 participating locations in Chicago and suburban Cook County.
Starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle at those gas stations will get $50 in gas until $1 million is exhausted, as residents struggle with high gas prices.
The stations will also lower their prices next week, so more people can partake, Wilson said.
On Thursday, as Wilson hosted his first gas giveaway, lines stretched for blocks all across the city. By 7 a.m. at the Amoco located at 7201 N. Clark St. in Rogers Park, the line, which had started at 2 a.m., went all the way down Touhy Avenue to Sheridan Road.
Participating Gas Stations: Free Gas Starting March 24 at 7:00 a.m. until $1 million is exhausted
Austin
Shell at 6129 W North Ave, Chicago, IL
South Austin
Citgo at 5103 W Madison Ave, Chicago, IL
Citgo at 5150 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL
Rogers Park
Amoco at 7201 N Clark St, Chicago, IL
Gage Park
Shell at 5230 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL
Washington Park
Super Save at 48 E Garfield Blvd, Chicago, IL
Humboldt Park
Citgo at 1345 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL
Fernwood
9901 S Halsted, Chicago, IL
East Garfield Park
Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd, Chicago, IL
Roseland
Super Save at 11100 S State Street, Chicago, IL
9452 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL
Park Manor
Citgo at 6700 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL
Grand Crossing
BP at 7600 South Chicago, Chicago, IL
North Center
BP at 3955 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL
Bridgeport
Citgo at 501 W 31st St., Chicago, IL
Lawndale
Amoco at 4401 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL
The Gap
BP at 342 E 35th St., Chicago, IL
Garfield Ridge
Shell at 6434 W Archer, Chicago, IL
West Elsdon
BP at 4401 W 55th St., Chicago IL
Gresham
Clark at 1201 W 87th, Chicago, IL
Cook County
North Suburbs
Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park, IL
Mobil at 9401 W Higgins, Rosemont, IL
Shell at 2474 Thatcher, River Grove, IL
Shell at 4555 N Nagle, Harwood Heights, IL
West Suburbs
Super Save at 101 W Madison, Maywood, IL
BP at 11201 W Cermak Rd, Westchester, IL
BP at 5201 W Cermak Rd, Cicero, IL
Amoco at 1700 N Mannheim, Stone Park, IL
Mobil at 1101 N LaGrange Park, IL
BP at 17th and Bataan, Broadview, IL
Thornton's at 1125 25th Ave, Bellwood, IL
Shell at 3901 S Harlem, Stickney, IL
BP at 1309 N 25th, Melrose Park, IL
BP at 1601 Oak Park, Berwyn, IL
South Suburbs
Falcon at 18280 S Pulaski, Country Club Hills, IL
Citgo at 13801 S Halsted, Riverdale, IL
Exxon Mobil at 1421 E Sibley Blvd, Dolton, IL
BP at 15857 S Halsted, Harvey, IL
Citgo at 15221 S Halsted, Phoenix, IL
BP at 5548 W 159th, Oak Forest, IL
Citgo at 11901 S Marshfield, Calumet Park, IL
Shell at 11725 S Pulaski, Alsip, IL
Thornton's at 147th & Dixie, Dixmoor, IL
Shell at 385 Sauk Trail, Park Forest, IL
BP at 17450 Kedzie, Hazel Crest, IL
GoLo at 4005 W 135th, Robbins, IL
Falcon at 8702 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL
Shell at 2401 Lincoln Hwy, Olympia Fields, IL