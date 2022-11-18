WATCH LIVE

Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, November 18, 2022 10:38AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.

The Broadview Park District and Wintrust Mortgage will give away 1,000 free turkeys. That at Schroeder Park at 2600 S 13th St. at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to drive or walk up and they will be given a turkey. The first 100 cars will also be given a bag of sides.

Members of the Chicago Police Department will join West Side organizations to hand out turkeys from 1-6 p.m. at the police station at 5701 West Madison.

Harvey Alderman Marshun Tolbert hosts a giveaway at Faith Deliverance Church between 2-6 p.m. Those looking to get a turkey will need to show an ID to prove that they live in the second ward in Harvey.

