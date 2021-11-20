Free turkey giveaway in Chicago: Aldermen, businesses host Thanksgiving charity events

Additional giveaways:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several turkey giveaways are happening throughout Chicago Saturday.Alderman George Cardenas along with business owners in the 12th Ward will donate more than 2,000 turkeys to families. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Marina Crossings, 2075 W. 43rd St.Top Chicago Chefs will host "Chefsgiving" for the sixth year in a row. Nearly 50 Chicago chefs will make meals and distribute them to local shelters for free.Alderman Emma Mitts will give out 1,000 turkeys to families in need at 4926 W. Chicago Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.Roseland Community Hospital will donate 200 turkeys to South Side families from 10 a.m. to noon at 45 W. 111th St.And "By the Hand Club for Kids" will join forces with Lou Malnati's to distribute custom holiday food baskets to families. The baskets include a turkey, canned fruits and vegetables, soups, cookies and more. There will be 300 baskets distributed from noon to 1 p.m. at 415 N. Laramie Ave.In south suburban Harvey, Mayor Christopher Clark, with city employees, the Harvey Police and Fire departments and Public Works staff will be handing out 1,000 turkeys to the residents of Harvey in front of City Hall. Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon, or as long as supplies last. Each family will receive a turkey and food bag.Cole Bennett and Ja'Mal Green will give away over 2,000 turkeys at 10 locations in 10 communities, known as the "Chicago Turkey Unity Drive." The pop-ups will be in Black and Latino neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Project H.O.O.D. will hold a Thanksgiving food giveaway sponsored by Jewel-Osco, Conagra, PepsiCo and more. It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out.Discover, along with SocialWorks, Taste for the Homeless, the Harlem Globetrotters and more will distribute 1,500 grocery boxes and gift cards from 9 a.m. to noon at 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave.Staley Da Bear will be on-site at 7300 S. Cottage Grove Ave. for a turkey and Christmas tree giveaway for 300 families. The trees are artificial. Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Dovetail Project and more are sponsoring.St. Sabina's annual turkey giveaway is at noon; 800 turkeys will be given out at 7800 S. Racine Ave.