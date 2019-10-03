Freight train derails, overturns in Minooka

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A freight train derailed and overturned Thursday morning in Minooka.

Chopper 7 aerial photos over the scene show the damage.

You can see one of the trains apparently did not stop in the railyard. It appears that it then crossed over a street and into a field.

Some roads are currently shut down in the area. Officials said no one was hurt in the incident.

There is no word on why the train didn't stop or what the freight was transporting.
