CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sandwiches are easy, quick go-to options for a bite but everyone gets tired of the same types.
Stephanie Powell with S. Rosen's Baking Company is creating new recipes while supporting farmers market.
Fruits, cheeses, vegetables and honeys are all common items that pair well for a hearty sandwich. Powell said to use ingredients that are in season and offer different flavors, like her peach and basil toast.
Other items can be filled with vegetables and protein in a quick fix like a roasted chickpea, and cauliflower salad sandwich, or roasted grapes and brie.
All of these sandwiches can be made at home, and prepping your fruits and vegetables can speed up your assembly process.
Expert uses fresh produce from farmers market for sandwiches
