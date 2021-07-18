recipe

Expert uses fresh produce from farmers market for sandwiches

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sandwiches are easy, quick go-to options for a bite but everyone gets tired of the same types.

Stephanie Powell with S. Rosen's Baking Company is creating new recipes while supporting farmers market.

Fruits, cheeses, vegetables and honeys are all common items that pair well for a hearty sandwich. Powell said to use ingredients that are in season and offer different flavors, like her peach and basil toast.

Other items can be filled with vegetables and protein in a quick fix like a roasted chickpea, and cauliflower salad sandwich, or roasted grapes and brie.

All of these sandwiches can be made at home, and prepping your fruits and vegetables can speed up your assembly process.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagolooprecipehealthy livinghealthy recipesfarmer’s marketsfarmers market
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECIPE
Live with Kelly and Ryan Features Hometown Chefs
How to cook lobster tails for Father's Day
North Center restaurant Tuscan Hen Market shares risotto recipe
Grilling ideas, recipes other than burgers, hotdogs to impress guests
TOP STORIES
Hickory Hills crash splits vehicle in half, killing 4, police say
47 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence: CPD
6 injured, 4 minors in mass shooting on West Side
13 IL counties at 'warning level' for COVID
Pharmacy robberies reported in Northwest Side: police
3 wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park, fans scramble
Man in critical condition after Loop shooting, Chicago police say
Show More
Girl shot while allegedly trying to steal car from gas station: police
4 juveniles accused of poaching, torturing deer in Indiana, Illinois
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Sunday
Hacker steals identities of FL condo collapse victims
Ex-NFL player's girlfriend from TX still missing after months
More TOP STORIES News