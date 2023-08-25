Chicago police show up at Montrose Harbor as Friday Morning Swim Club canceled

Chicago police were on hand at Montrose Harbor as dozens showed up for the Swim Club Friday morning, despite organizers canceling the event.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers of the Friday morning Swim Club announced that it would be canceled for this Friday.

However, dozens of people still showed up Friday morning dressed to jump in the lake. Chicago police officers were also on hand to keep an eye on things.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as dozens gathered near the water and then jumped in at 7 a.m.

It also happens at a part of the lakefront where swimming is not allowed. Organizers say safety is a high priority.

A Beach Hazard is also in effect along Lake Michigan Friday morning for dangerous swimming conditions.

The swim club has had huge turnouts with thousands showing up at Montrose Harbor, usually meeting around 7 a.m.