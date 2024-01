Fried chicken mac and cheese from Reunion at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm with a legendary Chicago name.

He got his start as Oprah's personal chef. But has now been a mainstay in the restaurant industry for decades.

We're talking about chef Art Smith and he wants to know if you've been to Reunion yet? The southern specialty serving up fried chicken mac and cheese at Navy Pier.

Reunion at Navy Pier is open seven days a week for lunch, brunch and dinner. Lunch specials start at $15 and parking validation is available