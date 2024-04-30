CTA updates: Red, Brown Line trains delayed after track fire at Fullerton on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least Red and Brown Line trains were delayed Tuesday afternoon after standing near the Fullerton stop, due to a minor track fire, the CTA said.
The CTA posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just before 3:40 p.m. that Loop-bound Brown Line trains were standing in Lincoln Park.
Just before 4:20 p.m., the CTA said Red Line trains were standing near Fullerton, as well.
Purple Line trains also pass through Fullerton during the evening rush hour.
SEE ALSO: Illinois lawmakers unveil plan to combine Metra, CTA and Pace into one
CTA riders were asked to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
The CTA said at 4:40 p.m. that trains were running with residual delays.
At 4:50 p.m., the CTA tweeted Red Line trains were again standing at Fullerton due to a minor fire.
About 15 minutes later, the CTA said Red and Brown Line trains were running with residual delays.
Shuttle buses are available from Belmont to State/Lake to provide connecting service through the affected area.