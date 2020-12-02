Family & Parenting

Woman gives birth to baby from oldest frozen embryo, just a few years younger than her

TENNESSEE -- A woman who gave birth this fall was born just a couple of years before her baby was conceived.

How is that possible?

It's because newborn Molly Gibson is from an embryo that was frozen back in 1992.

"The ability to freeze these embryos in liquid nitrogen at negative 170 degrees, will keep them in the state of animation," said Dr. John Gordon, UT Medical Center, Reproductive Endocrinologist.

The baby's biological sister, whose embryo was frozen at the same time, was born three years ago to the same adoptive parents.

Tina Gibson of Tennessee now holds the world record for giving birth to the oldest frozen embryo.

"When I achieved pregnancy, I never thought any more about it. I was just so happy, the thought of how long they had been frozen didn't really matter to me," she said.

Some call it science, but this family calls it a miracle. One that was worth waiting for.

