Funeral for children killed in violent South Shore high-rise incident scheduled for Saturday in Chatham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The wake and funeral for two children whose mother is charged in their deaths will take place Saturday in Chatham.

Johntavis and Ameer Newell died last week in a violent incident inside a South Shore high-rise apartment.

Police said 20-year-old Aleah Newell, the boys' mother, stabbed Johnatvis and left him in a bathtub, where he died. Then she allegedly dropped Ameer Newell from an 11th-story window. She then stabbed her 70-year-old grandfather in the apartment before jumping out the window herself in an attempt to kill herself, police said.

Something broke her fall and she survived. She and her grandfather were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Aleah Newell is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
