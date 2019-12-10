ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A prayer service and funeral will be held Tuesday for an Orland Park teacher killed in a hit and run last week and the priest charged in her death is due in court.
The visitation for Margaret Rone Leja was held Monday night. Family, friends and former students gathered to pay their respects to the Saint Michael's School technology educator.
"Any other times we were at Mount Assisi after we graduated, whether it was for a Mass or some sort of luncheon or something, she was always so welcoming and friendly, so she will definitely be missed," said former student Rachel Rogers.
RELATED: Retired priest charged in deadly Orland Park hit-and-run as community mourns teacher's death
Leja was a teacher at St. Michael's Parish School. She was struck and killed last week near the parking lot of Orland Square Mall while leaving a Christmas party. Another educator, Liz Kostek, was also injured in the hit-and-run.
Retired priest Paul Burak is charged in her death. He attended the same party as Leja. According to prosecutors, the former priest admitted to police that he was "blacked out" and drunk after drinking a Manhattan cocktail and a glass of wine.
Burak is due back in court Tuesday.
The prayer service will take place at 11:15 a.m. at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Ave., Tinley Park. The funeral Mass will be held at 12:15 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park.
Funeral to be held for for teacher, Margaret 'Rone' Leja killed in crash; retired priest charged in Orland Park hit-and-run due in court
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News