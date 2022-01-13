gabby petito

Investigation completed in Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie August domestic incident in Utah

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah

MOAB CITY, Utah -- An investigation into a domestic violence incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in Utah back in August is now complete.

The 102-page report, made by independent law enforcement agency, found that the Moab City Police officers who responded to the incident on August 12, made several "unintentional mistakes," including not citing Petito for domestic violence.

During that altercation, officers were called to reports of disorderly conduct and encountered Laundrie and Petito, along with a witness.

Laundrie and Petito were described as having gotten into a physical fight following an argument, but "both the male and female reported they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn't wish to see anyone charged with a crime," according to the report from Officer Eric Pratt.

Police later released body camera footage of officers' encounter with Petito and Laundrie, during which Petito is emotional and crying through much of the video.

RELATED | Gabby Petito timeline: Everything we know about her disappearance
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News uses social media, police reports and public records to piece together some of the events that led up to Gabby Petito disappearance.



According to the report, the investigation found that Laundrie would have been the victim and Petito the suspect after she told police that she hit him first.

The captain who wrote the report says, "statements of all those involved, along with the evidence presented, provided probable cause for an arrest."

The report recommended additional training for police on domestic violence situations. It also says officers showed both respect and empathy.

Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.



The Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement late Wednesday in response to the report:

"The Moab officers responded and acted professionally toward both Brian and Gabby. Although the officers may not have followed the letter of the law In not citing Gabby, I believe they did the best they could given the responsiveness of both Brian and Gabby during the traffic stop. To label every disagreement between couples a citable domestic violence incident is to criminalize human emotions and reactions that should be dealt with outside of the criminal code. In my opinion the officers did the right thing by separating the two young adults."

Weeks after the stop, Petito was reported missing. Her body was eventually discovered in Wyoming and her death was labeled a homicide.

Her fiancé's body was found months later after Laundrie took his own life.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahsuffolk countyblue pointfloridahomicidegabby petitou.s. & worldbrian laundrieinvestigationmissing personmissing woman
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GABBY PETITO
Missing gun belonging to Laundrie's parents wasn't made public
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
TOP STORIES
2 boys, 14, fatally shot in separate Chicago shootings on same day
Chicago bank president made it look like alderman paid loan: plea
Pregnant woman shot to death in Englewood
Aurora police officer dies of complications from coronavirus
Pritzker sends help as IL COVID hospitalizations hit record high
Winter weather forms sand sculptures on Lake Michigan beaches
Chicago's minority drivers more likely to get camera tickets: study
Show More
71 more charges added in Waukesha Christmas parade case
Bob Saget death: Comedian recently spoke about battle with COVID-19
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
56-year-old man stabbed in broad daylight in River North, police say
Chicago Weather: Gray but mild Thursday
More TOP STORIES News